Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 861 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 223.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $527.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $482.72 and a fifty-two week high of $633.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $701.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $639.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLM

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.