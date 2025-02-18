Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 125.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morningstar news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.88, for a total transaction of $1,137,332.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,235.52. The trade was a 15.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.89, for a total value of $562,659.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,151,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,450,736.80. This trade represents a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,540. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar stock opened at $325.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.51 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.28 and its 200-day moving average is $329.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.67.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

