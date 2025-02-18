MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $217.77 million for the quarter. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts expect MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Down 4.0 %

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $948.03 million, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.95. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Free Report ) by 9,153.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

