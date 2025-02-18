NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.