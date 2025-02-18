Nebius Group (NBIS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Nebius Group to post earnings of ($0.39) per share and revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nebius Group Stock Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.05 and a beta of 2.57. Nebius Group has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $47.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

