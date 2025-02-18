New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in PPL by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,092.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPL news, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 1,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $47,675.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $376,951.32. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Crockett III sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $52,627.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at $359,186.40. This trade represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,794 shares of company stock valued at $661,338. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PPL in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

PPL Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.97%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

