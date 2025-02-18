New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 29.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE RF opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

