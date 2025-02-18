New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 45.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA opened at $318.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $266.75 and a 12-month high of $427.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zebra Technologies

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.