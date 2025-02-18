New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 13,574.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,024 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Biogen by 977.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,083,000 after buying an additional 967,523 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 19,722.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 358,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,870,000 after purchasing an additional 357,181 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 2,715.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 316,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,253,000 after acquiring an additional 304,778 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $137.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.51 and a 1 year high of $238.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Biogen from $281.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Biogen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.96.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

