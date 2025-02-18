New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $795,249.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,588 shares in the company, valued at $7,534,796.04. This represents a 9.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total transaction of $472,161.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,743.14. This represents a 31.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $257.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.29.

Read Our Latest Report on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $205.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.91. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $252.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.69.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.