New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.03 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,467,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,363,000 after buying an additional 196,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,008,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $628,341,000 after acquiring an additional 77,521 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,664,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,629 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,489,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $464,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,414 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.62. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $106.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.80.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

