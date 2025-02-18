New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in PTC by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in PTC by 8.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $171.10 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.30 and a twelve month high of $203.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.10 and a 200 day moving average of $183.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $329,019.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $160,356. This represents a 67.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total value of $2,054,398.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,389,091.56. This represents a 15.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,716 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

