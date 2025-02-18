New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.11 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $416,111,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 7,029.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,466,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,025 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CDW by 7,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,601,000 after purchasing an additional 252,921 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of CDW by 917.4% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 172,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,021,000 after acquiring an additional 155,517 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Up 1.0 %

CDW stock opened at $189.39 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.43 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.01.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDW

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.