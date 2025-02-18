New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 302,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,346,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $156,268,000 after acquiring an additional 113,360 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $4,059,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 232.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $119.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.19 and its 200-day moving average is $121.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.80 and a 1-year high of $135.45.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.63% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 38.24%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $2,529,780.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,114.01. This represents a 44.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.29, for a total value of $1,056,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,774,104.78. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,403 shares of company stock valued at $6,248,501. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna downgraded NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

