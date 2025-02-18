New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $483,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

BR stock opened at $240.40 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $188.30 and a one year high of $244.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $1,308,256.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,854.40. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total value of $3,618,327.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,466.72. The trade was a 56.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock worth $5,050,766. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

