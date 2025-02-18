New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,371,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,911 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,119.24. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SW. Citigroup raised their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SW stock opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.69.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 672.26%.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

