New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,892,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,549,000 after buying an additional 147,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,153,000 after acquiring an additional 84,550 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7,083.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,299,000 after purchasing an additional 274,014 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,584,000 after purchasing an additional 203,909 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.29, for a total transaction of $96,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,758,197.66. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $151,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,321.76. The trade was a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock worth $4,709,650. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

View Our Latest Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Trading Down 14.1 %

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $182.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.78 and its 200 day moving average is $180.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.