New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,325,000 after buying an additional 691,618 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,593,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,169,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,657,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,851,000 after purchasing an additional 249,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,329,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,792,000 after purchasing an additional 189,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $129.41 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.26 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.