New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $899,000 Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in First Solar were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,688 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $1,440,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,496 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in First Solar by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 51,856 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $9,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Solar from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on First Solar from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.38.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $159.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.63. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.70 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

