New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $947,000 Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average of $68.12. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $72.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $134,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,102.34. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,564.50. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,386 shares of company stock worth $2,559,136. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

