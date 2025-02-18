New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases New Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 166.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,995,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,689 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Chewy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,765,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,014,000 after buying an additional 138,768 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after buying an additional 975,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,443,000 after purchasing an additional 119,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 921,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 166,187 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $269,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 19,827,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $620,989,219.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,561,427 shares of company stock valued at $933,874,848 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $40.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chewy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chewy

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.