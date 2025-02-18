New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,676,000 after acquiring an additional 149,378 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Dover by 313.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 191,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,647,000 after acquiring an additional 144,930 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 360,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,082,000 after acquiring an additional 75,670 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,459,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Dover by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

Dover Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DOV opened at $202.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $159.48 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

