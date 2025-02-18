New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $955,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $2,316,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 620,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,718,000 after buying an additional 65,356 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $246.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.14. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $191.97 and a 12 month high of $258.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LH. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 11,711 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.43, for a total value of $2,815,675.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,814.27. The trade was a 27.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,670. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,504 shares of company stock valued at $5,905,692. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

