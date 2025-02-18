New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Corpay were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPAY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,497,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Corpay by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,659,000 after buying an additional 120,578 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the third quarter worth $31,541,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 269,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after buying an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,692,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,215,000 after acquiring an additional 78,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.71.

In related news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total value of $2,960,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,961.88. This trade represents a 81.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. The trade was a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $377.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.30. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.10 and a 1-year high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

