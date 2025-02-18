New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Waters by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $35,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Waters by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Down 2.5 %

WAT opened at $369.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.01. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $279.24 and a 52 week high of $423.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 49.93%. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waters from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WAT

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.