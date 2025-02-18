New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 176,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 80,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,339,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 318.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,528 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $3,023,680.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,779,302.12. This trade represents a 13.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $183.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.60 and a 200 day moving average of $158.57. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $184.35.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

