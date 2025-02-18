New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average is $85.67. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 129.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

