New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,700 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $1,031,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 342.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 357,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 44,129 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

