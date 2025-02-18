New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 298.5% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.64 and its 200-day moving average is $105.19. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.33 and a twelve month high of $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also

