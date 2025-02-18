New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,360,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 48,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COO. StockNews.com downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ COO opened at $88.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.78. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.76 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

