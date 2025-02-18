New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 15,390 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $14,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,188,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,386,000 after purchasing an additional 549,569 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7,617.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 437,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,440,000 after buying an additional 431,910 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 68.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 737,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after buying an additional 300,873 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,003,000 after acquiring an additional 300,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $17,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,077,640. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,878,656. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,389 shares of company stock worth $2,355,425. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CF opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $98.25. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.44.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.