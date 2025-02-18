New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Lamar Advertising worth $13,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 444.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $130.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.51. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $105.44 and a 1 year high of $139.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAMR. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.