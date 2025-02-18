New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $13,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after buying an additional 14,899 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.69.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 403 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $66,212.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $759,723.20. This trade represents a 8.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $205,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,802.19. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $168.97 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $123.30 and a 52-week high of $171.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.35 and a 200-day moving average of $155.31.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

