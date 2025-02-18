New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $12,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,934,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. York GP Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,859,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6,144.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,372.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.68. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $489.47 and a 12 month high of $1,769.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,272.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,138.03.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

