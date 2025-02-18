New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AECOM were worth $14,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AECOM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,918,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,989,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,429,000 after acquiring an additional 289,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,339,000 after acquiring an additional 220,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 585,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,431,000 after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the third quarter worth $42,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AECOM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Shares of ACM opened at $100.34 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $118.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

