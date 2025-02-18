New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,551 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $11,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.81. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

