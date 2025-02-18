New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trimble were worth $13,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 41.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $337,934,000 after buying an additional 1,594,732 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 49.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,692,000 after buying an additional 676,954 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Trimble by 18.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,755,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,978,000 after buying an additional 434,065 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,663,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Trimble by 132.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,397,000 after buying an additional 296,893 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This represents a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

