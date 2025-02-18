New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,484,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,229,000 after buying an additional 1,691,945 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,285,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,048,000 after acquiring an additional 618,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,514,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,180,000 after acquiring an additional 196,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 21,015.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,571,000 after purchasing an additional 122,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

