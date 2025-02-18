New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.39 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $11,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 780,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,720,000 after acquiring an additional 263,021 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,326,000 after buying an additional 131,515 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,032.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 127,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after buying an additional 121,667 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 80.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after buying an additional 92,359 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after buying an additional 72,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $166.47 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $189.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.24 and its 200-day moving average is $174.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

