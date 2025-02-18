New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.24 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $12,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $179.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $138.70 and a 12 month high of $214.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,990.54. This trade represents a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

