New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.98 Million Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,028 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $12,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.51. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $96.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

Separately, Northcoast Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on MLI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles P. Herzog, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $1,380,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,145.32. This trade represents a 45.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $798,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,181.38. This represents a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.