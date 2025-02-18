New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.13 Million Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,770 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVT. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 91.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $524,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,200. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVT. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.13. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $56.44 and a one year high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

