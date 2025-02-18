New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.61 Million Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $13,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.4% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.19.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $133.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.00. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

