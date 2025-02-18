New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.49 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,111 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 16,407 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $14,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $3,191,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 2.8 %

LVS stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 43.76% and a net margin of 12.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.61%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

