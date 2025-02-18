New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.77 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,437 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Invitation Homes worth $14,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,664.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

INVH opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 163.38%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

