New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total value of $1,939,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,630,591.90. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northcoast Research started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $391.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $452.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.43. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.80 and a 1-year high of $553.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.