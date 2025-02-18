New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $13.58 Million in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 353,784 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Flex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 141,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Flex by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,047,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,152,000 after purchasing an additional 296,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Flex by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 486,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 257,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $2,162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,262.50. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,456.14. The trade was a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Up 0.3 %

FLEX stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

