New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of KeyCorp worth $13,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 90.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

NYSE KEY opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -273.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

