New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFR. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 169.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $143.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.99. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.09 and a twelve month high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

