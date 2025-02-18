New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $11,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,851,832.30. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.72.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.87.

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

